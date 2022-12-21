Bengals will wear white again vs. Patriots

Last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed us one thing: the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t afraid of anything.

Lou Anarumo’s defense literally punched its way out of a 17-0 hole by forcing turnovers left and right, fearlessly going for the gold.

Well, now the Bengals are mixing up their uniform combo, dropping the white pants that they wore against the Bucs for black pants (along with white socks—I mean, they still have fashion standards).

Remember, Cincinnati is now 3-0 in the white jerseys, white pants, black socks combo after using the perfect wardrobe choice in Tampa. And now they choose to wear black pants?! Even though the only other time they wore that combo was in a Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, their bitter AFC North rivals?!!

Say what you want about Zac Taylor’s Bengals, but they certainly seem to enjoy a good challenge. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have yet to announce their uniform combo for Christmas Eve. Classic Bill Belichick. Always trying to find an edge.

Anyway, for more about this game, watch the preview below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: