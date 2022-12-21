Bengals vs. Patriots Injury Report: Eli Apple limited, Tee Higgins goes full

Two players were added to the Cincinnati Bengals’ latest injury report.

Eli Apple went limited Thursday due to an ankle injury, and Jay Tufele didn’t practice because of an illness.

Cincinnati barely has enough healthy cornerbacks as it is, with Mike Hilton (knee), Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder), and Jalen Davis (thumb) all being limited this week. If Apple’s injury prevents him from playing Saturday against the New England Patriots, the defense may have to get extremely creative.

The only other changes from Tuesday’s report involve DJ Reader and La’el Collins returning from their rest days, and Tee Higgins (hamstring) practiced in full. Trey Hendrickson (wrist) and Hayden Hurst (calf) remain limited, and Sam Hubbard remains out with his calf injury.

The Patriots continued to be without CB Jalen Mills (groin) and WR Devante Parker (concussion. They also didn’t have long snapper Joe Cardona Thursday due to an ankle injury.

RT Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) was a full participant after being limited Tuesday.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!