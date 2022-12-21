3 Bengals voted in to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Three Cincinnati Bengals players have been voted in to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, and DE Trey Hendrickson were voted in by players, coaches, and fans to represent the AFC as starters.

This is the first career Pro Bowl nod for Burrow, who is second in the league in passing touchdowns, fourth in passing yards, and sixth in passer rating.

Chase and Hendrickson, who each made the cut for the first time in their careers last year, have now made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years. Chase is seventh in the league in receiving yards per game, and fifth in receiving touchdowns despite missing four games this year. Hendrickson has six sacks on the year and is ninth in the league in quarterback hits with 22.

The trio also stands out when it comes to Pro Football Focus grades. Burrow is third in overall grade (88.9) amongst quarterbacks, and Chase is 10th (83.9) among wide receivers. Hendrickson sports the sixth-best pass rush grade (84.9) among edge defenders.

In addition to the three starters, Cincinnati also has several alternates who were just shy of making the cut.

S Jessie Bates III: Second alternate

RB Joe Mixon: Third alternate

WR Tyler Boyd: Third alternate

K Evan McPherson: Fourth alternate

C Ted Karras: Fifth alternate

DT DJ Reader: Fifth alternate

S Vonn Bell: Fifth alternate

