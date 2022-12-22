Bengals vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots will be meeting with plenty on the line for the postseason. The Patriots are fighting to stay in the Wild Card picture, and the Bengals are aiming for the top seed in the AFC. It will be a nice Christmas Eve game this Saturday.

Cincinnati and New England both made improbable comeback attempts last week. The Patriots ended up falling short, but the Bengals turned their game into a blowout.

The Bengals found their footing yet again in the second half. This game appears to be another chance for them to try to get out of that habit. Especially before playing the Buffalo Bills the following week. Joe Burrow arguably had a rough game by his standards, but he turned it completely around. However, the biggest shoutout has to go to a shorthanded defense that lost two starters after already being without two other starters from the past few weeks. Even with all the absences they stopped a red-hot Tom Brady in his tracks.

The Patriots simply haven’t been close to making anyone believe they are a threat offensively this season. Quarterback Mac Jones was benched previously in the season, but he is back now. He has not progressed in his second season like many had expected. They also look like an offense that has a defensive coach calling plays because Matt Patricia — previously a defensive coach for New England — has been calling plays. Still, we are entering that time of year where each team is going to put forth their best effort with their backs against the wall, so the Bengals need to be prepared for anything.

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) at New England Patriots (7-7)

Date/Time: Dec. 24th, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET

Location: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA

Series Leader: The Patriots lead the all-time series 17-9

TV Channel: The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-byplay), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Online Stream: Paramount+ or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7)

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the low 20s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.