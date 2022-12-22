Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread

Thursday’s game between Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets was viewed as a strange primetime game prior to the season, but there is a reason why they play all these games.

Both of these teams are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, currently. However, whoever wins will have a huge chance at punching a playoff ticket while the other will need plenty of help to make it happen.

The Jaguars have won four of their last six games to put themselves at 6-8, which is still well within the Wild Card race, but more importantly they are only a game behind the Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South. Jacksonville will play Tennessee at the end of the season after the Titans have faced off against the Dallas Cowboys. Trevor Lawrence and company could very conceivably be playing for their division in Week 18. It could be an incredible step forward for that franchise.

The Jets are coming off a terribly mismanaged loss against the Detroit Lions that has them on the outside looking in on the Wild Card. They were forced to go back to Zac Wilson for the first time since the quarterback said he didn’t feel like he let the defense down when the team lost 3-10 against the New England Patriots. This team’s defense has done a great job of keeping this team in games, but they need someone to make a few plays on offense. You just won’t win many games if your offense can’t get over 20 points consistently.

Here is who our staff is taking, as well as tonight’s open thread!