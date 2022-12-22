Bengals News (12/22): Changing up travel

Burrow, Chase, Hendrickson Take Bengals Down The Stretch With Pro Bowl Nods

And edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, overcoming constant double-teaming, also repeated last year's selection in becoming just the fifth Bengals defensive linemen to go in consecutive years. Joining the select group of Mike Reid, Tim Krumrie, Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap, Hendrickson has the fourth most sacks of the 2020s.

Three Bengals Voted to AFC Pro Bowl Team

"We are very excited for Joe, Ja'Marr and Trey," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. "Those three, as well as our players who were voted as alternates, represent a great collection of talent that we have on our team. These players put in a ton of hard work to contribute to our success and are very deserving of this recognition."

Bengals Notes: Reggie Remembers Franco; Versatile Offense Tests Belichickian Schemes

The next year in a Monday night game at Three Rivers Stadium, the 6-1, 228-pound Williams experienced the greatness of the 6-2, 230-pound Harris head on in a play involving Bengals middle linebacker Jim LeClair, a 6-3, 234-pounder who went to a Pro Bowl.

Patriots should regret letting this Bengals starter walk

“It’s been a tremendous year so far, and it’s obviously crunch time now. We put ourselves in a good position, so it’s been a lot of fun to come into work. This locker room has embraced me … everyone here is really, really cool,” he said, adding: “But I’m really excited to see my old friends, wearing a different color. It’s going to be a very unique Christmas Eve. I’m really excited to come back to Gillette … it’s going to be rocking, I’m sure.”

Ex-Patriot Now Joe Burrow, Bengals 'Ultimate Locker Room Guy'

The addition of Karras has helped the Bengals protect Burrow better this season. Cincinnati currently ranks ninth in sacks allowed with 40 in 14 games. Of note, the Bengals gave up 55 sacks in 17 regular-season games before 19 more in four postseason games.

Bengals stand as road favorites vs. Patriots in Week 16

While the Bengals can clinch a playoff berth on Thursday night as other AFC teams play, a win over the Patriots will guarantee it, too. They figure to come out firing again on Christmas Eve against a fading team, making for one of the more attractive looking lines of the week.

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst feels ready to return from injury

Hurst said Wednesday's practice yielded good progress. The Cincinnati starter, who has missed the past two games with a right calf injury, said he regained his confidence in his ability to operate with the injured leg as the team gets ready for this weekend's game against the New England Patriots.

Bengals change travel plans due to weather before game vs. Patriots

That’s the only major change for an already-unusual week, but worth pointing out as the team hopes to get guys like Trey Hendrickson healthy enough to play. A sixth win in a row would clinch a playoff berth, provided the Thursday night game doesn’t do it for them, anyway.

Around the league

2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs: Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa among players left out

So having gone through the AFC and NFC reps, we'll give some thoughts on players who were left off but should have made it. This is a tough auditing process, though, as there are only so many roster spots for each conference's team, and some positions naturally will be more loaded than others.

NFL execs vote on awards: Who takes home MVP? Defensive Player of the Year? Coach of the Year?

My annual early awards survey was completed this week by high-ranking executives from 26 NFL teams, including 15 general managers. All 26 individuals participated on the condition of anonymity for competitive reasons and to provide an honest assessment.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) likely out, Gardner Minshew to start Saturday vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will start Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Saturday in a crucial matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni announced Thursday. Sirianni does not expect starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts to play due to a shoulder sprain suffered in Week 15 against the Bears.

NFL, Google announce agreement to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, Primetime Channels

The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership will provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket while tapping into the best of YouTube's technology and product innovation.