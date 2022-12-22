Bengals vs. Patriots Injury Report: Hubbard out, Hendrickson good to go

The Cincinnati Bengals released their final injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the New England Patriots. With the game being played on Saturday, the report released today is the equivalent of a Friday injury report on a normal week.

The Bengals only have one player listed as out for Saturday and that is defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf). The expectation is that Hubbard misses 2-4 weeks, so he should be back for the playoffs, assuming the Bengals don’t have a total collapse and miss them.

Questionable for Cincinnati are cornerback Jalen Davis (thumb), tight end Hayden Hurst (calf), cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness).

Hurst would be a welcomed addition back to the offense, as the weapons continue to get healthy. With Tee Higgins finishing the week with two-straight full practices, Hurst returning to the lineup would make the offense as complete as it has been through the whole six-game losing streak.

Cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) had a full practice Thursday and looks prepared to suit up after missing Week 15. Hilton told reporters after the win in Tampa that he expected to return this week, and it appears he will.

For New England, they will be without cornerback Jalen Mills and wideout DeVante Parker on Saturday. Long snapper Joe Cardona is also out and as Bengals fans, we know how impactful that can be.

Notable players who are questionable include receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Damien Harris (thigh).

In what could be a cold, ugly game, New England’s top two backs being out could have a huge impact on the game if they aren’t able to suit up.

