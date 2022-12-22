 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Saturday Slay Ride

The Cincinnati Bengals can clinch a playoff spot this week, be it by help or via controlling their own destiny. They take on Bill Belichick’s Patriots, who have long been a thorn in Cincinnati’s side and is looking to wash away a bad taste in their mouth from last week’s loss.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals are awaiting to find out their playoff destiny after this week’s slate of games plays out, but they are also in control of their fate. Still, by the time Christmas Eve rolls around when they get set to take on the New England Patriots, they may have already punched their postseason ticket.

On this week show, we look at the clinching scenarios, the injury report and keys to the game against the Patriots. We also ask a divisive question about the best path forward for this team.

