Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Patriots

There’s no denying it at this point. Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo have got it. Their halftime adjustments against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week were about as good as it gets.

Now they get to face the ultimate brainiac in terms of football strategy: William Stephen Belichick, the coldest, most ruthless, most determined coach maybe in the history of the league.

The Bengals, winners of six straight and having clinched a playoff berth, enter this game as 3-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Make no mistake, the Patriots coach will be looking to deflate (no pun intended) the balloon of positivity in Cincinnati that has grown to Macy’s parade-sized proportions in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bengals’ o-line, specifically tackles Jonah Williams and La’el Collins, will have to play a lot better than it did in Tampa to keep quarterback Joe Burrow upright, as New England has one of the best pass rush duos in the league in Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

So, what do you think will happen? Tell us in the poll below:

For our predictions and breakdown of the matchups, watch the preview below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: