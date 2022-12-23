Bengals News (12/23): Back in the Playoffs

Bengals Quietly Secure Second Straight Playoff Berth With Eye On a Bigger Prize

A couple of hours after huddling with his offensive line around a ballroom table for a late snack and catching the early part of Thursday night’s Jacksonville-Jets game as wind and rain pounded their hotel headquarters, Joe Burrow quietly became the third quarterback to lead the Bengals to back-to-back postseason appearances.

Jaguars boost playoff hopes behind smothering defense

The Jaguars' playoff chances improved to 51% while the future of Jets QB Zach Wilson is murkier than ever.

NFL 'Sunday Ticket' headed to YouTube for 2023 season

The NFL announced a multiyear agreement for Google to distribute the "Sunday Ticket" package of out-of-market games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

Former Denver Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after cancer battle - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos have lost an alumni of the Super Bowl 50 championship team.

Eagles' Jalen Hurts out vs. Cowboys; Gardner Minshew to start

Gardner Minshew will start in place of an injured Jalen Hurts on Saturday as the Eagles attempt to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win vs. the Cowboys.

Saints rule out Chris Olave, put Jarvis Landry on IR

Chris Olave was ruled out Thursday with a hamstring injury, and Jarvis Landry was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.