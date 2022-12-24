Bengals vs. Patriots Inactives: Cam Taylor-Britt, Rhamondre Stevenson will play

The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots have announced their Week 16 inactives.

For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today.

TE Hayden Hurst

RB Chris Evans

OL Jackson Carman

OL D’Ante Smith

DE Sam Hubbard

CB Jalen Davis

The Bengals had already ruled Hayden Hurst and Sam Hubbard out, while Cam Taylor-Britt, Jay Tufele and Jalen Davis were questionable to play. Of that group, Davis is out, while Taylor-Britt and Tufele will play.

On Friday, the Bengals elevated cornerback Allan George from the practice squad, so he’ll be active for a second-straight wee, essentially taking Davis’ spot.

And for the Pats, here are their inactives.

WR DeVante Parker

CB Jalen Mills

CB Jack Jones

DT Sam Roberts

FS Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Damien Harris

WR Raleigh Webb

New England came into the game with two players ruled out (Parker & Mills) and six more questionable to play. Of those six, running back Damien Harris and cornerback Jack Jones are out, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Jonathan Jones, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play.