Bengals Reacts: Doesn’t get much better than this

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty to be happy about going into this weekend. They are 10-4, they haven’t lost since Halloween, and they officially have clinched a playoff spot for this season, but they and their fans are hoping for much more than a playoff trip.

The fans are expecting big things based on this survey headed into Week 16:

Fans remain 99 percent confident in the direction of the team as they head to the northeast to take on the New England Patriots. They are currently favored to win that game following their comeback turned into blowout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The only real complaint from last week was the slow start from the offense. The highlight was a short-handed defense forcing Tom Brady to commit four turnover in the second half to help put the game away.

This team needs to stay tough as winning out gives them a good chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they also can stay ahead of the Baltimore Ravens who are just a game behind the Bengals for the AFC North and at least one home playoff game.