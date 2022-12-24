Bengals Reacts: SB Nation community rides with Bengals against Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots are set to have their game on Christmas Eve this year. Both of these teams have post season aspirations, so both teams should have their best efforts on display.

The SB Nation community is going with the Bengals in this one:

Cincinnati is already a 3-point favorite going into Foxborough. They are coming off a win against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs where they overcame a very slow start to get the win. The Patriots started off last week slow as well, but looked poised to force overtime prior to a wild finish where the Las Vegas Raiders intercepted a pitch during some school yard pitching at the end of the game.

If Joe Burrow is on his game then there should be little doubt about this game as Mac Jones hasn’t taken a step in his second season in the NFL. New England’s best shot is if their defense can get some key turnovers to have the game script in their favor. An early Cincinnati lead would be hard to overcome in what will be an extremely cold game.