Bengals right tackle La’el Collins ruled OUT with left leg injury vs. Patriots

UPDATE

For the time being, it looks like La’el Collins avoided an ACL tear, according to Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Kelsey Conway.

Significant injury news for the Bengals: La'el Collins' ACL is still intact. Collins passed the initial ACL test done by the medical staff, a source tells me



He will undergo an MRI tomorrow to see what the injury diagnosis is, but initial test shows ACL is OK. #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 24, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without La’el Collins for the rest of their game against the New England Patriots. The first-year Bengal had his leg rolled up on by a defender and instantly trainers were called onto the field by players from both sides.

While he was initially able to walk off the field with the assistance from two trainers, he was later carted from the medical tent to the locker room.

Now, the Bengals have declared him OUT of the game with a left leg injury.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: OT La'el Collins has a left knee injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 24, 2022

Collins will be replaced at right tackle with Hakeem Adeniji, who has played a handful of snaps each game as a sixth offensive lineman. He has also replaced Collins sparingly during the season.

This starting offensive line unit had the most snaps together of any unit in the NFL, but we will have to see if this disruption has a serious impact on that continuity they had going.