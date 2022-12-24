 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals right tackle La’el Collins ruled OUT with left leg injury vs. Patriots

La’el Collins got rolled up on, and it didn’t look good.

UPDATE

For the time being, it looks like La’el Collins avoided an ACL tear, according to Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Kelsey Conway.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without La’el Collins for the rest of their game against the New England Patriots. The first-year Bengal had his leg rolled up on by a defender and instantly trainers were called onto the field by players from both sides.

While he was initially able to walk off the field with the assistance from two trainers, he was later carted from the medical tent to the locker room.

Now, the Bengals have declared him OUT of the game with a left leg injury.

Collins will be replaced at right tackle with Hakeem Adeniji, who has played a handful of snaps each game as a sixth offensive lineman. He has also replaced Collins sparingly during the season.

This starting offensive line unit had the most snaps together of any unit in the NFL, but we will have to see if this disruption has a serious impact on that continuity they had going.

