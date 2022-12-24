 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to Bengals escaping Foxborough with win over Patriots

The Bengals had to make things interesting after jumping out to a huge lead against the Patriots.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to maintain their lead for the AFC North with a win against the New England Patriots in an extremely cold game on Christmas Eve. The Bengals looked like they were going to run away with it early on, but a sloppy second half allowed the Patriots back into this one.

It looked like Joe Burrow and the offense could do no wrong early on. In fact, Burrow had over 280 passing yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Each one of those touchdowns looked as great as the next. Here is a little peak at how unstoppable Burrow was early on.

It definitely felt like it was all Cincinnati most of the game. The biggest issue was the kicking game being nearly impossible with the weather. Evan McPherson had several misses that he would usually nail, and even Nick Folk on the other side could barely get close. However, drives where the Bengals would usually come away with three points or have extra points following their touchdowns seemed to be adding up.

Everything changed following a pick-6 thrown by Burrow in the third quarter. It was a rough play where he saw the blitz and tried to communicate a change to a different play, but he and Ja’Marr Chase were not on the same play. That set off a catastrophic series of events where New England suddenly came alive on offense. It may have come with some help from the refs in certain situations. I mean what is a forward pass may be a harder question to answer than what a catch is after this game.

Following that play the Patriots were able to make a tipped Hail Mary pay off on third-and-29 for a touchdown. The defense was not done with this game though, and just when it seemed like the Patriots were set to go ahead they stepped up with a Vonn Bell forced fumble after D.J. Reader stuffed a run up the middle.

It took one more defensive stand with only 40 seconds remaining for Cincinnati to escape Foxborough with a win while maintaining their edge against the Ravens for the division. The reactions at the end were as relieved as you could be as a fan base to have won a game where your team was up 22-0.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals vs. Pats: Everything to know for NFL Week 16

View all 35 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...