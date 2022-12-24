Bengals vs. Patriots final score is scorigami

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals did just enough to beat the New England Patriots by a final score of 22-18.

In the process, this game achieved scorigami!

For a refresher, a scorigami is a scoring combination that has never happened before in a sport or league’s history.

As you can imagine, it typically takes a lot of weirds happenings for an NFL game to achieve scorigami, and boy was this game full of them.

Due to the cold weather and winds of around 13 miles per hour during the game, we saw Even McPherson miss a field goal and an extra point, while the Bengals also failed to convert on a 2-point attempt.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk missed both of his extra points, giving this game four missed kicks. The Patriots also missed a two-point attempt.

That led to the final score of 22-18, which hit scorigami.

CIN 22 - 18 NE

Final



That's Scorigami!! It's the 1075th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) December 24, 2022

Who Dey!!!