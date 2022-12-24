Joe Burrow gifted his offensive line a cruise for Christmas

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the New England Patriots, and for most of the day, the offensive line held strong. After the first few weeks of the season, the line has actually been drastically better than it was a season ago.

For their efforts, Joe Burrow opted to repay them in the form of a cruise.

Per The Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, Ted Karras said that was the star quarterback’s gift to his line.

Joe Burrow gifted his offensive linemen a cruise in the offseason for Christmas this year, Ted Karras tells me. They get to being a plus one also.



After being sacked just twice in New England, Burrow ends the day with 39 sacks taken in 15 games this season after taking 51 in 16 games last year. He’s also taken two or fewer sacks in seven-straight games now, all being wins.

In fact, Burrow was sacked 29 times over the Bengals’ first eight games this year compared to just 10 over the last seven games.

Last year, Burrow gifted every member of Cincinnati’s offensive line with custom G-Shock watches that were covered in diamonds, so clearly knows how to do it big with his linemen.

Burrow threw for three touchdowns on Saturday, helping the Bengals secure their seventh-straight win. With two games left in the season, Cincinnati has already locked up a playoff berth. It has made the postseason for a second-straight year.

While the offensive line has aided the Bengals' play, Burrow has been the one that came in and changed the culture of the Cincinnati franchise. Let’s cross our fingers, but chances are the star quarterback stays in Cincinnati for quite a while, hopefully with much of these same linemen.