Bengals team flight makes emergency landing after engine failure following win over Patriots

Everyone is reportedly safe.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals needed a few Christmas miracles to make it out of today unscathed.

The first came with a minute left in their Week 16 matchup vs. the New England Patriots, a game the Bengals led 22-18 but needed a late red-zone fumble forced on defense to preserve the victory after being outscored 18-0 in the second half.

The true Christmas miracle came on the team’s flight back to Cincinnati, which experienced engine failure while in the air, but thankfully was able to land safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

WLWT reporter Mark Slaughter was the first to report the news on Twitter.

It’s safe to say this has been one of the most stressful Christmas Eve’s most of these guys will ever endure. Here’s to hoping everyone involved makes it home safely to their family for Christmas and get to celebrate for the rest of the weekend.

