Bengals team flight makes emergency landing after engine failure following win over Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals needed a few Christmas miracles to make it out of today unscathed.

The first came with a minute left in their Week 16 matchup vs. the New England Patriots, a game the Bengals led 22-18 but needed a late red-zone fumble forced on defense to preserve the victory after being outscored 18-0 in the second half.

The true Christmas miracle came on the team’s flight back to Cincinnati, which experienced engine failure while in the air, but thankfully was able to land safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

WLWT reporter Mark Slaughter was the first to report the news on Twitter.

The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this, WOW



A person on board told me “A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely”



This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) December 25, 2022

Can confirm that the #Bengals team plane has been diverted to JFK. There was apparently engine trouble on their return flight to Cincinnati.



The team is switching planes now. | @WLWT — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 25, 2022

The #Bengals flight home indeed had to make an emergency diversion to JFK due to engine trouble.



All is well as they landed at JFK and are in the process of switching planes.



Looks like the game vs NE wasn’t the only surprising close call today. @MarkVSlaughter had it first — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 25, 2022

It’s safe to say this has been one of the most stressful Christmas Eve’s most of these guys will ever endure. Here’s to hoping everyone involved makes it home safely to their family for Christmas and get to celebrate for the rest of the weekend.