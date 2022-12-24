Mac Jones delivers dirty cheap shot on Eli Apple

It’s been an eventful day for the Cincinnati Bengals, but we can’t let this go silent into the Christmas night.

By now, you probably know all about ‘the play’ that nearly screwed the Bengals out of a pivotal win over the New England Patriots.

Well, the infamous Mac Jones fumble that wasn’t called a fumble had another layer to it.

During linebacker Germaine Pratt’s return of said fumble that wasn’t, the Patriots QB took a ridiculous cheap shot on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

As CBS Boston reporter Michael Hurley caught on Twitter, Jones was in no position to tackle Pratt on his attempted fumble return for a touchdown. So instead, Jones took a cheap shot at Apple’s knees, which was behind Pratt and did absolutely nothing to help the Patriots other than try to injure an opponent.

Not sure about this move from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/NlXdkknko8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 24, 2022

I don’t think it’s a coincidence Apple is involved. Everyone knows he’s an expert at getting under opposing players’ skin, but this is completely out of bounds. Hits like this are completely unnecessary, yet can easily cause a major injury.

Here’s to hoping the NFL actually addresses it, something that’s clearly not a given.