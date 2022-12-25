Bengals News (12/25): Merry Christmas

We here at Cincy Jungle wish all of you a very merry Christmas!

Now, if you’re around, here are some Sunday morning headlines for you following the Cincinnati Bengals’ crucial win over the New England Patriots.

Bengals News

Defense Stands Tall As Bengals Stave Off Patriots

The Bengals celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday by showing a glimpse of Christmas Future in the living room of the masters of Christmas Past with a gut-wrenching 22-18 victory over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Everything Joe Burrow Had to Say After The Bengals Beat the Patriots

"It was up and down to say the least. I'm never going to apologize for winning. Obviously a lot of room to improve. First half was about as good as it gets, and then after that we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again. But found a way to do it."

By The Numbers: Bengals with 22-18 win over Patriots

Cincinnati played polar-opposite halves on Saturday.

Quick Hits: Christmas Eve Bell Has Ringing Finish For Bengals; Steamy Joe Pulls Out His Coldest Game Ever

“A little stab.” That’s what strong safety Vonn Bell called his forced fumble for the ages from his own five-yard line Saturday, his Christmas Eve gift with 65 seconds left that saved the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the Patriots.

La’el Collins injury: First report offers Bengals good news

An unexpected positive update on the La’el Collins injury.

Everything Zac Taylor Had to Say After Beating the Patriots

"It wasn't perfect at all times. There were some really good moments and some moments we've got to improve on. But at the end of the day, December 24, getting out of here with a win is a big deal. So we're going to find a way to correct the negatives and focus on the positives and get ready for Monday night against Buffalo."

Bills beat Bears, clinch third straight AFC East division title

The Bills defeated the Bears on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive AFC East division championship.

Justin Jefferson sets receiving mark on Vikings' record-breaking day

Justin Jefferson and Greg Joseph set Vikings franchise records in Minnesota's 27-24 victory over the Giants on Saturday.

Vikings win eleventh one-score game, an all-time record

Saturday’s walk-off winner, courtesy of a 61-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph, gave Minnesota its eleventh one-score victory of the year, an all-time record.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Playoff berth won't impact when Lamar Jackson returns

The Ravens have booked their ticket to the postseason, and the next step is getting their starting quarterback back on the field. But head coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the timeline for when Lamar Jackson could return is still to be determined.

T.Y. Hilton: I can still play, and if you don't think I can, then that's on you

Christmas Eve marked his first game action since Jan. 9 when he made two catches for 39 yards in his final game with the Colts.