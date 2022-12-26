Bengals open as underdogs against Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals escaped a Christmas Eve letdown against the New England Patriots in Week 16 and now all eyes are on to the big Monday Night showdown against the Buffalo Bills on January 2nd.

For our Ohio readers, this will be the first Bengals game where you can legally bet on the outcome of the game. In terms of betting, DraftKings Sportsbook favors Buffalo (-1.5) to win.

The matchup is looking exactly the way the schedule makers hoped it would when it released in the spring. Buffalo is currently the top seed in the AFC playoff picture, boasting an MVP candidate quarterback in Josh Allen. The Bengals will enter the matchup riding a seven-game winning streak with quarterback Joe Burrow entering the MVP conversation as well.

The bright lights will be shining on Paycor Stadium as the national audience tunes in to watch two of the best teams in the NFL square off in what looks to be a must-see matchup of two of the league’s brightest young stars.

The Bengals are underdogs, something they haven’t been in recent weeks. Given the recent bulletin board material from the likes of Tom Brady motivating the team, being underdogs on their home field is sure to provide some extra motivation as they have a long week to prepare.

Are you betting on the Bengals to win? Let us know in the comment section!