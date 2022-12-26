Bengals News (12/26): The latest on Joe Burrow’s MVP odds

Joe Burrow improves MVP odds after Week 16

Burrow is behind Patrick Mahomes, who remains the favorite for the league award.

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’ - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Why Bills-Bengals saves Week 17 from being worst in NFL history

Outside of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills matchup, Week 17 is shaping up to be one of the worst in NFL history.

Joe Burrow and Vonn Bell Flip The Patriot Way To Beat New England And Own November And December

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. _ Like Bill Belichick's Patriots once did, the Bengals owned November and December with a Christmas Eve conquest of Patriotic turf in the final seconds of Saturday's victory.

Around the League

Broncos author 'embarrassing' performance in loss to Rams

After a three-interception performance in a humiliating 51-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles, Denver quarterback Russell Wilson said, "Bottom line is I let us down, it can't happen," as the Broncos fell to 4-11.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers happy playing 'meaningful games'

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is happy his team is in the playoff hunt and playing "meaningful games."

Cowboys' T.Y. Hilton after game-changing third-down catch: 'That's what I do, man, I just make plays'

The Cowboys' 40-34 victory over the Eagles on Saturday turned on a jaw-dropping catch by late-season addition T.Y. Hilton, perhaps finally putting to rest Dallas' need to pursue wide receiver Odell Beckham.

Do the Dolphins have a Tua Tagovailoa problem?

And while head coach Mike McDaniel emphasized Tagovailoa alone wasn’t at fault for blowing this game, the quarterback’s decision-making undoubtedly contributed. He knew that.