Mac Jones facing potential fine for dirty hit on Eli Apple

The Cincinnati Bengals took a 22-0 lead into the half against the New England Patriots. They were rolling outside of kicker Evan McPherson, who missed two extra points in the first half.

Cincinnati ended up not scoring the rest of the game and stared an embarrassing collapse in the face as the Pats had the ball late in the fourth in the red zone. Nonetheless, the Bengals pulled out the win.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may not just be taking home a loss with him for Christmas, as he may add on a fine for his low hit on Eli Apple. It isn’t going to turn into a suspension though, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones will be evaluated by the NFL for a possible fine for his low hit on #Bengals CB Eli Apple, but not a suspension, per me and @TomPelissero. This will be reviewed in the normal fine timetable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

Here’s a video of the hit for those that haven’t seen it.

I’d argue this is worthy of a suspension and a big fine from Mac Jones.



Incredibly dirty. pic.twitter.com/IhPh0m8r8K — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 25, 2022

With the result of the play not impacted at all by what Jones did, it makes sense that a fine is worthy, as it was reckless.

That said, we’ll see what the final result is.