Mac Jones facing potential fine for dirty hit on Eli Apple

No place in football for this.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals took a 22-0 lead into the half against the New England Patriots. They were rolling outside of kicker Evan McPherson, who missed two extra points in the first half.

Cincinnati ended up not scoring the rest of the game and stared an embarrassing collapse in the face as the Pats had the ball late in the fourth in the red zone. Nonetheless, the Bengals pulled out the win.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may not just be taking home a loss with him for Christmas, as he may add on a fine for his low hit on Eli Apple. It isn’t going to turn into a suspension though, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Here’s a video of the hit for those that haven’t seen it.

With the result of the play not impacted at all by what Jones did, it makes sense that a fine is worthy, as it was reckless.

That said, we’ll see what the final result is.

