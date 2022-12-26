NFL analyst makes the case for Andrew Whitworth to join Bengals after La’el Collins injury

The Cincinnati Bengals got some bad news on Christmas when it was confirmed right tackle La’el Collins will be out with an ACL tear, so they will be without his services the rest of the season.

Almost immediately when the news broke, many in Bengaldom called for franchise great Andrew Whitworth to come out of retirement and join his former team for one more run at the Super Bowl.

Now, Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football suggested the former Bengal should come back home to try and help score the franchise another ring.

Whitworth, as you may know, has been on Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football this season. So once the final TNF game ends this Thursday, Whitworth will seemingly be completely free to sign with a team if he wants to.

“This is my claim to (Whitworth). Amazon ends Thursday with the anemic Titans taking on the Cowboys. The season’s over. You’ve already had your holidays. You had your Christmas with your family,” Schrager stated.

“Andrew Whitworth, We love you! We’ve seen you on TV. We’ve seen you at the table. How cool would it be if you came back? You won a ring with the Rams last year. Come back with the Bengals (to win another ring).

“He’s 6-foot-7, just kind of stand there. We’re not looking for you to be an All-Pro, and you can get a ring with the Bengals as well.”

"This is a call to arms, @AndrewWhitworth. Your buddy @Weddlesbeard did it. Finish the Amazon job with this Titans-Cowboys game on Thursday, sign a contract with Cincinnati, and be ready to win another chip- this time with the @Bengals- in February. Whatta ya say?"



-@PSchrags pic.twitter.com/eoahDhs87m — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 26, 2022

It would be quite the story as Whitworth was an absolute fan favorite during his time with the team. He endured some very rough times with Cincinnati during his career, and him rejoining at a time like this would be great.

The bit of reality is that Hakeem Adeniji may be the better option right now as he has been with the team for a few years and is currently in football shape and at an acceptable football weight.

No offense meant to Whitworth, but it is a bit rough to expect a player to come out from behind the booth after almost an entire season and switch to right tackle after playing on the left side of the offensive line a vast majority of his career at 41 years old.

If anyone could do it, it would probably be Whitworth, though. It helps he played with Sean McVay and the Rams his last few seasons, so he is at least familiar with the offensive concepts Cincinnati runs under Zac Taylor, a former protégé of McVay. Even as a backup for a few weeks, he could be a valuable addition.

What are your thoughts on a potential Whitworth reunion in Cincinnati? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!