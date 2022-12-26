Chad Johnson to attend Bengals-Bills in the stands

Now in his post-playing days, Chad Johnson has established himself a supporter of the entire NFL. But the Cincinnati Bengals legend will be repping his former team in the biggest game of the season.

Ochocinco will be in attendance at the Bengals’ battle for the No. 1 seed vs. the Buffalo Bills next Monday night, and he won’t be friendly to the opposition.

Bengals-Bills next week on MNF, I’m going to the game to sit in the stands with the fans & heckle the Bills players during the game… — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 26, 2022

Having been on the other side of the world for the previous month covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Johnson has missed quite a few crucial Bengals games. But none were as monumental as this one. A Bengals win will put them in the driver’s seat to secure at the very least a top-2 spot in the AFC Playoffs. A loss from the Kansas City Chiefs would bump them up to the coveted No. 1 spot.

Chad has frequented Paycor Stadium many a time in recent years, and may even be invited back as soon as next season to watch his last name be added to the Ring of Honor.

Here’s to the Bengals winning while one of the franchise’s greats looks on.