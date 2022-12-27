Poll: Who is the Bengals biggest pro bowl snub?

Assuming the Bengals don’t make a second straight trip to the Super Bowl, quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver JaMarr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson will be heading to Las Vegas to represent Cincinnati at the Pro Bowl.

The 10-4 Bengals are loaded with talent and impact players that got left out of the Pro Bowl, begging one question. Whose the team’s biggest snub?

D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson, Tee Higgins and Vonn Bell can all make strong pro bowl cases.

Reader is a fifth alternate despite having 22 total tackles, a tackle for loss and pair of forced fumbles from his defensive tackle spot.

Pratt has been one of the most improved players in the NFL and per PFF, is the highest-graded linebacker in the AFC.

Wilson has logged 106 total tackles on the year, with three tackles for a loss, a sack and an interception.

Higgins leads the Bengals with 894 receiving yards coming on 65 catches and six touchdowns.

Finally, Bell has grabbed four interceptions ranking tied for third most in the NFL.

So, who is the Bengals’ biggest pro bowl snub? Vote in the poll below.