Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Geoff Hobson joins the show!

The Cincinnati Bengals have punched their ticket to the playoffs, but they’re limping a bit. Once again this week, Bengal Jim and his friends have a great guest on tap!
Bengals.com editor Geoff Hobson stops by the program to give inside information and his takes on all things Bengals. The injuries, possible contingency plans, the big Monday night clash against the Bills and much more will all be part of the discussion!
Join the crew at 8 p.m. ET for all of the fun live!
If you're unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim's Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes!
