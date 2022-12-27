Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Geoff Hobson joins the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

The Cincinnati Bengals have punched their ticket to the playoffs, but they’re limping a bit. Once again this week, Bengal Jim and his friends have a great guest on tap!

Bengals.com editor Geoff Hobson stops by the program to give inside information and his takes on all things Bengals. The injuries, possible contingency plans, the big Monday night clash against the Bills and much more will all be part of the discussion!

Join the crew at 8 p.m. ET for all of the fun live!