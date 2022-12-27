 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Geoff Hobson joins the show!

The crew is joined by Bengals.com head man, Geoff Hobson this week. The Bengals’ march to the postseason is on tap for discussion among many other topics!

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals have punched their ticket to the playoffs, but they’re limping a bit. Once again this week, Bengal Jim and his friends have a great guest on tap!

Bengals.com editor Geoff Hobson stops by the program to give inside information and his takes on all things Bengals. The injuries, possible contingency plans, the big Monday night clash against the Bills and much more will all be part of the discussion!

Join the crew at 8 p.m. ET for all of the fun live!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

