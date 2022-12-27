Keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Bills in NFL Week 17.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Everything to know for MNF matchup in Week 17

One of the biggest games of the 2022 NFL season takes place in Week 17 when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:30 pm ET on ESPN. You can stream the game online using WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

With the NFL playoffs almost here, this game carries massive playoff implications. The Bengals have a chance to clinch the AFC North with a win while also surpassing Buffalo in the playoff standings. The Bills currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Though the Bengals are riding a wave of momentum thanks to their seven-game winning streak, they’ll actually be home underdogs, a rare occurrence in the Joe Burrow - Ja’Marr Chase era. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills as an early 1.5-point favorite.

For anyone curious if this game will have the Manningcast on ESPN2, it will not.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Bills in NFL Week 17.