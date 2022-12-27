Zac Taylor gives updates on Bengals injuries

The Cincinnati Bengals have a monster matchup coming this week against the Buffalo Bills. As the team battles through the injury bug, head coach Zac Taylor provided some updates on injured player.

For offensive tackle La’el Collins, his season appears to be over, but Taylor said the team is still gathering information. Taylor added that he is not optimistic, though.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor says that he's not optimistic on RT La'el Collins, but they're still gathering information — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) December 27, 2022

With Collins out, Hakeem Adeniji is in line to start at right tackle, a position he says feels “more natural” to him than right guard, where he played last year.

With La'el Collins out for the foreseeable future, Hakeem Adeniji is the next man up in Cincinnati. This is nothing new though as he's worn multiple hats up front.



Adeniji said that this is "business as usual" He also said mostly playing tackle this year has "been more natural" — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) December 27, 2022

On the other hand, Taylor did say that he is “very optimistic” about tight end Hayden Hurst being able to return. Many thought he would return Christmas Eve in New England, but it appears the team decided to take a more cautious approach.

The #Bengals are optimistic about getting Hayden Hurst back this week.



Sam Hubbard is day-to-day, per Zac Taylor — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 27, 2022

The second line of Conway’s tweet is what appears to be a positive update about defensive end Sam Hubbard, who has been dealing with a calf injury. Taylor calling Hubbard “day to day” instead of “week to week” seems to be a step in the right direction. Taylor didn’t speculate on Hubbard’s status for Monday night against Buffalo, but it appears things are trending in the right direction.

When you get in to January football, all teams have injury concerns. Players go down, some play with nagging injuries and the depth of teams is tested on a weekly basis. This is true for the Bengals as well and throughout their seven-game winning streak, have dipped in to the depth chart and found success.

It looks like we’ll need that trend to continue as the top-seeded Bills come in to town.