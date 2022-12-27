Which Bills player worries you the most?

Here it is. The matchup we’ve been waiting for. The Cincinnati Bengals against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

These are arguably the two best rosters in the entire NFL. Plus, their coaching staffs have been on fire putting players in position to win. It’s no surprise that the Bills (12-3) and the Bengals (11-4) are two of the three teams vying for the top seed in the AFC.

So which player will pose the biggest threat to Cincinnati winning this pivotal game?

Gabe Davis

He may not look the part, but the third-year receiver out of UCF is a serious deep threat, averaging 17.7 yards per catch this year on his 45 catches, giving him 797 yards to go with seven touchdowns. Davis’ career year comes after an amazing finish to the 2021-22 season, when he had 201 yards and four touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.

Gregory Rousseau

The second-year defensive end out of Miami has 11 sacks on the year and will line up across Hakeem Adeniji, who is filling in for La’el Collins. This will be a big challenge for a third-year tackle with a total of 156 snaps in his career. Rousseau’s power is nothing to scoff at, and Adeniji may need help keeping him from blowing up plays.

Jordan Poyer

The veteran out of Oregon State may play strong safety, but he still has 24 career interceptions including four already this season. He knows where to be, but isn’t quite in his peak athletically, meaning he can be beat deep. Still, Poyer is capable of disrupting Joe Burrow and the passing game and must be accounted for.

Stefon Diggs

This is the man who got quarterback Josh Allen’s career up and running. Remember, before the arrival of the former Minnesota Vikings star in 2020, Allen was just about average with arguably below average accuracy. Now? Well, read below...

Josh Allen

Patrick Mahomes may have the perfect arm, but Allen is the most impressive physically. He is a thick version of Michael Vick with the right development and weapons around him. It’s like a player created in Madden with historically-great arm strength to go with a 6’ 5”, 237 pound body. Yes, he has struggled recently, but Allen is the biggest reason teams fear the Bills.

