Joe Burrow continues his elite level of play

When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow, the franchise and the city began to see a turn around. Although the first season didn’t end up the way many thought, these last two seasons have shown that Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

An even better thought? It doesn’t look like his play is dropping off anytime soon.

In fact the numbers back that up. According to PFF, Burrow has graded out as the top-QB in the league from Week 3 on in the last two seasons.

Joe Burrow getting over disrupted offseasons, per PFF:



In 2021, Wk3-18 on 525 dropbacks PFF graded him 92.1 overall (1st), 91.8 passing (1st), w/ 34 big time throws, 12 turnover worthy throws.



In 2022, Wk3-16 on 521: 92.5 overall (1st), 91.7 passing (1st), 28 BTT, 9 TWT. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) December 26, 2022

After a run to the Super Bowl last season, Bengals fans and the national media all had high hopes for where Burrow and the franchise could go. After a sluggish start and a huge bounceback, including the seven-game winning streak, it is obvious this team will go as Burrow does.

With the playoffs approaching, it is clear that the Bengals are once again a Super Bowl contender. The only question is the path they will have to take to get there, with the divisional race still up in the air.

One thing is clear however, with Burrow behind center, this is one of (if not the) best teams in the league.

"I think he has lived up to every single expectation...the kid is a can't miss player."@7BOOMERESIASON chats with Dan Hoard about the Joe Burrow impact



Game Preview | @kia pic.twitter.com/tZuo6qrbjS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2022

