Bengals to wear black jerseys against Bills

On Monday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills wearing black jerseys, white pants, and black socks.

The Bengals are 3-0 in that combo, having won Week 3 against the New York Jets, Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons, and Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Even more interesting is the fact that Cincinnati won all of those games by double digits, beating the Jets 27-12, the Falcons 35-17, and the Browns 23-10.

Meanwhile, when wearing black jerseys with black pants and orange socks, the team is only 1-1, having lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 and beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Clearly, these things matter. And Zac Taylor is taking no chances against the top opponent his team has faced all year.

The Bills have yet to announce their uniform combo. Head coach Sean McDermott will probably be looking to play it safe and go with the normal white jersey, blue pants, blue socks combo. This is because his team’s three losses have come when they have worn either the blue jersey, white pants, blue socks combo or the all-red color rush combo.

For a more elaborate breakdown of the game between these two AFC powerhouses, watch the preview below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: