Is an Andrew Whitworth reunion actually possible?

I laughed when I heard someone suggest that Andrew Whitworth should come out of retirement to help the Cincinnati Bengals in their quest for their first Super Bowl title. But then I did some research, and, guess what? I’m not laughing anymore.

On December 21, Whitworth appeared on a podcast of Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, hosted by Dan “Big Cat” Katz. Big Whit made it clear that, should an NFL team call, he would listen.

Whitworth, a former second-round pick of the Bengals out of LSU, played left tackle for Cincinnati from 2006 through 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2015. He was named Second team All-Pro in 2014 and made the first team in 2015. He was chosen as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year last year, and got a Super Bowl ring by helping the Rams defeat the Bengals, 23-20.

“You know what, I might pick that call up,” Whitworth said.

And not just because it was Mike Brown on the other end. Apparently, Whitworth has some unfinished business that has been tugging at him.

“No, here’s the thing,” Whitworth explained. “It’d be very selfish, but when I actually ended my career, we did the research on it, and I’m pretty sure Jeff Saturday is the winningest offensive lineman in NFL history. He won the most games starting of any offensive lineman, and I think I finished like one game or two games behind him.”

Actually, Saturday is the winningest offensive lineman in the NFL since realignment in 2002. His 142 wins places him No. 8 on the all-time list, however. Whitworth is still five games behind Saturday at 137 and would need to be a part of 24 more victories in order to catch the all-time leader, ex-Minnesota Vikings and San Diego Chargers standout Ed White.

“So, the only thing I’ve actually thought about during this whole time was I’m like, ‘Dang, would you want to go try to get that record?’ Whitworth said. “Just because it takes a lot to get there, right? One, you got to have health, two, you got to play on winning franchises for a long time to be able to get there.

“So, it’s not like something that’s going to come up every year somebody’s going to beat. So, that’s the only one that still kind of sits there, and I’m like, ‘Man it would be fun to go be a part of that.’ But, I don’t think so, I’m enjoying what I do.”

Of course, what he is doing with Amazon ends on December 29th of this year, at which time Whitworth essentially becomes a free agent.

“So technically, I’d have a week to go join a team, get in shape, you know,” he said.

Yeah, we know. And we also know that, if anyone can do it, Big Whit can. I hope you are listening, Mr. Brown.