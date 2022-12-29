Updated Super Bowl odds for the Bengals entering Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals might be the hottest team in the NFL right now as they have won seven in a row and are in a great spot to win the AFC North for the second year in a row.

However, the goal for this team is to get back to the Super Bowl and come home with the Lombardi trophy.

As we head into a massive week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, let's take a look at the updated Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bills are still the favorites with +340 odds to win the Super Bowl. Right behind them are the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both with +500 odds.

Despite being down to their third string quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers have one of the league’s best defenses and are not skipping a beat with rookie Brock Purdy under center. Therefore, they have the fourth-best odds at +600.

Rounding out the top five best Super Bowl odds is where you will find the Bengals, who you can grab at +900 odds.

It feels like the Bengals should be more around the +600 range giving the way they have played on both sides of the ball the last seven games.

If the Bengals defeat the Bills on Monday night, it will be interesting to see how these odds change heading into Week 18.

You can check out all of the Super Bowl odds and more from DraftKings by going here.