Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread

This had the makings to be two playoff hopeful teams in the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans playing a very meaningful game with only two games left.

However, this only turned into a meaningful game for one team. No matter if the Titans win or lose tonight, they have to win in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in what will essentially be an early playoff game due to the implications for the AFC South.

With that information in mind, Tennessee will be resting plenty of their players on a short week.

The #Titans are expected to start QB Josh Dobbs tonight, per source.



A former @Vol_Football legend, Dobbs replaces Malik Willis against the Cowboys tonight. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) December 29, 2022

#Titans Final Injury Report the Cowboys game:



OUT: Dupree, Fulton, Cunningham, Hooker, NPF, Simmons, Cole, & Thompson.



Doubtful: Autry, Fulton, & Henry.



*I think it's safe to say the Titans are basically resting mostly everybody to get healthy for the Jaguars. — Titans Rossi! (@TitansRossi) December 28, 2022

In reality, this game isn’t all that meaningful for the Cowboys either. They clinched a playoff berth, but they are still fighting for an outside chance to win the NFC East, but are more reliant on needing the Philadelphia Eagles losing their final two games of the regular season. Although, Dallas losing does take away any possibility for the division, and this team likely wants to keep momentum going into playoffs where they are all but certain to face the winner of the NFC South.

This one seems cut and dry, but we have seen stranger things happen this season. It will be interesting to see what quarterback Malik Willis can do with these reps. However, we will likely see a show put on by the Cowboys offense against a short-handed defense.

