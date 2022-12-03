Confidence in Cincinnati winning the AFC North is rising

What’s up Cincinnati Bengals fans!?

As the Bengals prepare for a huge matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, we here at Cincy Jungle were curious to how the fanbase felt the direction of this team was going after picking up another win last weekend in Nashville.

Let’s just say the sky is falling mentality from the 0-2 start has completely flipped. In this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey, 97% of Bengals fans said they believe this team is heading in the right direction, even with a gauntlet of a schedule left to play.

Confidence is also continuing to rise in the Bengals being able to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and win the AFC North. In our most recent poll, 63% of voters said they believe Cincinnati claims the division championship.

With the Chiefs coming to town for an AFC Championship rematch from last season, the Bengals have the opportunity to make a huge statement across the NFL. With Patrick Mahomes surging ahead in the MVP race, and the return of Ja’Marr Chase, this matchup is oozing with storylines.

But the biggest one of all is that this Bengals team looks legit after a slow start to the season. Should be a fun one at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.