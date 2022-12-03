Elizabeth Blackburn updates Bengals’ fans with impressive numbers ahead of Sunday’s crucial game

The Cincinnati Bengals have a massive game on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the AFC Championship game.

Ahead of the game, Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals’ director of strategy and engagement, had a strong message to fans about some impressive numbers for the Bengals.

“The numbers support this,” Blackburn said about being among the best on and off the field. “Our team ranks in the NFL’s top-5 in scoring offense, while our defense surrenders the 5th fewest successful plays in the league, per PFF. We are one of the few teams in the NFL that boasts top units on both sides of the ball.”

She continued, “This success extends off the field, where we are top-5 in the NFL in satisfaction & sensed value by our Season Ticket Members. Thanks to our great fans, Paycor Stadium has been energetic, lively, and intimidating to opponents – feeling and sounding like a worthy palace for the reigning AFC Champs. Yet somehow, we have played just half of our regular season home games.”

The Bengals have been on the road a lot in recent weeks, but they now get to finish the season with 4 of their final 6 games at home in the jungle.

“In our house. Shake off any rust from the couch or bar and start warming up those vocal cords. We are fortunate to be staring at a schedule loaded with significant games right in front of us. We are even luckier to have the opportunity for our fans to fight side by side with us down this stretch. Just like our football team, the fans have been firing on all cylinders by bringing the energy from player intros until the clock hits 00:00. Now is the time to amp it up.”

The Bengals and Chiefs will kick off from Paycor Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET on CBS.