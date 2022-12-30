Bengals vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We are set for what should be a great matchup in prime time. The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Buffalo Bills for the first time since the Bengals have cemented themselves as one of the top teams in the AFC.

It is also the first time we will see Josh Allen and Joe Burrow face each other. It should be one of the first of many with the way these franchises have been playing. The Bills are looking to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC while the Bengals are hoping for a shot to take it for themselves.

Cincinnati has been on a winning streak since they lost to the Cleveland Browns on Halloween, their last Monday Night Football outing. They have played far from perfect in all those games, but even with most of the bounces going the New England Patriots way last weekend, they still found a way.

That has been the story of the Bengals since last season. They find ways to win games. Whether that is Burrow leading the offense down the field for a clinching score or first down or the defense getting a turnover, They just find a way. That is what good teams do.

The Bills know all about that themselves. You don’t get to this point in the season with only three losses without pulling out some wins in games most teams would lose. To no one's surprise, Allen has continued to look like one of the most dominant offensive players in the NFL, but Buffalo has had to lean on him being that great player more this season. The defense has been good at times, but they have struggled against some of the more high-powered offenses.

This has all the makings for a quarterback duel. Although instead of it coming down to who has the ball last, it may come down to how well defensive coordinator Lou Anaroumo is able to play chess against Allen.

A timely turnover or stop will probably be the difference in this game, and we have seen him do it against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second half of games. Now that defense needs to pull that off against Allen as well.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) vs Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Date/Time: Jan. 2nd, 2022 at 8:30 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Series Leader: The Bills lead the all-time series 17-12

TV Channel: The game will air nationally on ESPN-TV. In the Cincinnati market, the ESPN broadcast also will be simulcast on WCPO-TV (Channel 9).

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline analyst).

Online Stream: Use a free trial of fuboTV, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

National broadcast: Bengals Radio Network’s broadcast also will be available on SiriusXM 83 or 225 and on the SXM app.

Nationals broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst)

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the high 50s with a chance below 10% of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 1-point underdogs via DraftKings Sportsbook.