Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report: Stefon Diggs returns, Sam Hubbard remains limited

Friday is usually the end of the work week, but the Cincinnati Bengals are in the midst of preparing for their Monday Night matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

With La’el Collins being placed on Injured Reserve, D.J. Reader became the lone Bengal to miss Friday’s practice. Reader was absent due to personal reasons.

The rest of Cincinnati’s injury report remained the same. Jalen Davis (thumb), Hayden Hurst (calf), and Trent Taylor (hamstring) all went full, indicating all three will be good to play. But the jury is still out on Sam Hubbard (calf), who went limited for a second-straight practice. If he goes limited again on Saturday, we’re probably looking at a game-time decision.\

For Buffalo, wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness, which is the lone change from yesterday’s injury report. This means safety Jordan Poyer (knee) once again did not practice and the likelihood of the Bills defense playing two backup safeties has increased.

