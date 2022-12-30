The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Circling the Wagons

Rarely does the NFL schedule truly work out the way it’s supposed to—particluarly at the end of the season. Such is the case this Monday night though, as the Bengals host the Bills in a marquee clash with high-profile playoff implications.

We break it down for you on our weekly podcast, with a lot on tap. Who are some players to watch? Which behind-the-scenes players may step up? That and a lot more!

Join us on the special day and time of Friday at 3 p.m. ET!