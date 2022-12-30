La’el Collins to IR; will Isaiah Prince or Hakeem Adeniji replace him?

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed right tackle La’el Collins on the injured reserve list, the team announced Friday.

Collins suffered a left knee injury in last week’s win over the New England Patriots. It is reportedly a torn ACL and MCL, though the team has yet to officially say what the exact damage is.

Regardless, Collins is now done for the season, which means the Bengals will have a new right tackle this Monday when they host the Buffalo Bills.

Who will be said starter?

At first, it looked like third-year man Hakeem Adeniji would get the nod. After all, the 2020 sixth-round pick out of Kansas has been the backup right tackle all season. He replaced Collins in the win at New England and finished out the game.

However, veteran Isaiah Prince, also a sixth-round pick by way of the 2019 draft, was the backup right tackle much of the 2021 season, then was thrust into the starting role when Riley Reiff was lost to injury.

Prince would likely be the next man up this time around as well, but he started the season on IR due to an elbow injury and has yet to log a single snap. He was activated on November 21st, then waived and re-signed to the practice squad, where he’s been ever since.

The Bengals have yet to officially announce who will start at right tackle, but Joe Burrow hinted at Prince getting the nod. Prince was also seen working with the starters during Friday’s portion of practice that was open to media.

Joe Burrow may have let the cat out of the bag....the #Bengals had yet to name the replacement at RT.



Burrow refences Isaiah Prince & his experience from 2021. HC Zac Taylor played coy - said Prince "is in the mix." | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/ijkDPgN4u9 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 29, 2022

Isaiah Prince working with the starting offensive line right now #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 30, 2022

So, who do you think should get the starting nod? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

