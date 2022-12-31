Joe Burrow set to become all-time completion percentage leader on Monday night

Joe Burrow instantly became the face of the Cincinnati Bengals franchise before even playing a snap. Drafted No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft, the hype around Burrow’s arrival in Cincinnati seemed to revive the city which was coming off a 2-win season.

Throughout his first three years, Burrow has cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Not only has Burrow led the Bengals to the playoffs, but he captained them to their first Super Bowl since the 1980s.

The star is going to ink his name in the record books yet again on Monday night as the Bengals face the Buffalo Bills, who currently sit atop the AFC. It will be the best matchup of Week 17 if not one of the best matchups of the season.

For Burrow, if he throws 12 passes, even if they are all incomplete, he will top Drew Brees on the NFL’s all-time completion percentage list.

Burrow led the league in completion percentage a season ago. While not matching his 70.4% from a season ago, Burrow still has a 69% completion percentage this season which is impressive.

The reason for the record now is that Burrow will be hitting 1,500 career pass attempts which is the minimum mark for which the NFL to include a player on the list.

Burrow will top Drew Brees, who currently has the record. Brees is No. 1 with a career 67.7 completion percentage. Burrow still has a long way to go, but it is looking promising that he holds the record when it is all said and done.

“Football intelligence. Going through your progressions. Knowing where the open guys are and getting the ball to them. If you throw a swing pass to the running back, it does no good throwing it on his back hip. Sometimes you can’t follow through, your feet can’t get set, or you have to throw on the run. He works at all of those things … The biggest thing is knowing where the ball is going as it’s coming out of your hand,” Bengals’ great Ken Anderson said on Burrow per Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

Let’s just say the Jungle should be rocking for Monday regardless, and this accomplishment would make things even sweeter for Cincinnati to start off the week.