Bengals vs. Bills Injury Report: Sam Hubbard, Jordan Poyer to be game-time decisions

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills each have one player questionable for Monday night’s game.

Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) and Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer (knee) will be game-time decisions this week. Hubbard, who missed last week’s win over the New England Patriots, was limited all week in practice, while Poyer did not participate on Thursday and Friday but was limited Saturday.

If Hubbard does play, it stands to reason he’ll be limited like Trey Hendrickson was last week in his first game back. Cam Sample proved himself worthy as a starter last Saturday, so the defense should be comfortable easing Hubbard back into the rotation.

The only player who missed Saturday’s practice for either team was Stefon Diggs, who was given a veteran’s rest day. Diggs was absent Thursday with an illness that may or may not had to do with his own cooking. Everyone else on both sides practiced in full.

