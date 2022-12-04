Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Chiefs

Ja’Marr Chase is back. Just in time to face the team he torched for 266 yards and three touchdowns 11 months ago for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs, though, are looking for revenge after letting a 21-3 lead slip away in the AFC Championship game. And they are on a bit of a roll, winning their last five games and eight of their last nine.

But the Bengals are on a roll of their own, having won three in a row even though their superstar receiver was out with a hairline hip fracture.

So what will happen? Will Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt, Jessie Bates, and Vonn Bell be able to slow down the number one passing offense? Or will Joe Burrow, Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Hayden Hurst pick Kansas City’s defense apart?

Let us know in the poll below.

And don’t forget to check out our preview of the game:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!