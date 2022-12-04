Cincy Jungle Sunday picks for Week 13 and Bengals - Chiefs pregame thread

The NFL is now focused on what teams are going to gain ground in the muddled playoff races. The AFC is a pretty wild mess with a number of teams very much in the hunt, as well as the AFC East and North having two teams who are just as likely to win the conference as they are to be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Among the biggest games in the 1 o’clock slot is the New York Giants hosting the Washington Commanders. One of the best stories this season is Brian Robinson Jr. recovering from being shot in the leg prior to the season in order to even play his rookie season. He is coming off his best game with 125 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Giants have dropped two straight games, and they have lost just about all of their wiggle room in order to stay in the Wild Card race. They are currently the sixth seed with Washington right behind them, so a loss this week would really hurt. Their style of playing smart football without turnover and relying on the other team to lose the game has grown stagnant. Someone like Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley need to step up to spark a run for this team.

The afternoon game Cincinnati Bengals fans won’t see is the Miami Dolphins’ head coach Mike Daniel returning to San Francisco to play the 49ers, where he was the offensive coordinator just a season ago. Daniel has taken his offensive magic to Miami and transformed their offense into one of the best in the NFL. The combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver may be the fastest duo in the NFL, which really makes their whole offense go. That has also made the concepts he utilized in San Francisco of making defenses defend sideline-to-sideline even more deadly.

The 49ers need every win right now to stay ahead of the surprising Seattle Seahawks. They originally planned on this being Trey Lance’s season at quarterback, but an early injury made way for a curtain bow season of Jimmy Garoppolo. They do not feel like that same NFC contender we have seen from time to time these past few years. However, the entire NFC seems to be pretty down outside of the NFC East. This team also benefited from being able to go back to their established veteran that the offense was centered around the last few years, and that continuity may be the difference in where their record is now.

Here is who our staff is taking today.

