Bengals vs. Chiefs inactives: Joe Mixon, Joe Thuney OUT

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs have released their inactive players lists for today’s game.

Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:

RB Joe Mixon

P Kevin Huber

DT Jay Tufele

OL D’Ante Smith

OL Jackson Carman

DE Jeff Gunter

Mixon was limited at practice during the week despite remaining in the concussion protocol. The team was waiting until today to see if he would be cleared, but he will indeed be sidelined for a second straight week.

Logan Wilson, who missed Friday’s practice with an illness, will suit up and play, as will Josh Tupou, who missed the last five games with a calf injury.

This might be Huber’s last week on the inactives list as Drue Chrisman is now out of practice squad elevations for the season. The club can either sign Chrisman to the active roster after today and cut Huber, or keep both on the 53-man roster. The former is the most likely if Chrisman has another solid outing. Huber returning to the practice squad to close the year out shouldn’t be out of the question.

Here are the inactives for the Chiefs.

WR Kadarius Toney

G Joe Thuney

S Deon Bush

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Geron Christian

QB Shane Buechele

DE Malik Herring

Toney was declared out on Friday with a hamstring injury, and Bush was questionable with an elbow injury. Thuney, a Dayton native, was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, but he didn’t miss any practice during the week.