Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled OUT against Broncos with knee injury

Cincinnati Bengals fans are going to be keeping a very close eye on how the Baltimore Ravens end the season, as both teams sit at (7-4) tied at the top of the AFC North.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, they may be down their franchise player.

Early in their Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos, Jackson suffered a knee injury that led to him gingerly walking to the locker room for further testing.

Ravens officially rule Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for game with knee injury — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 4, 2022

You never want to root for injuries, and no one should ever celebrate a guy like Lamar Jackson going down. The reality is that if he does miss time, it will be that much harder for Baltimore down the stretch. They currently are losing 3-6 against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter, and every loss gets magnified at this point in the year.

Fortunately, Jackson was able to walk to the locker room under his own power after suffering the injury, but we can only speculate how his knee feels planting and putting pressure on it in order to make throws. It is a situation worth monitoring with the AFC North potentially on the line.

The Bengals and Ravens won’t meet again until the final week of the season. Here’s to hoping Jackson’s injury isn’t serious and he’s able to play in that game, which could be for the AFC North.