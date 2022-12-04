 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals lose Hayden Hurst to calf injury vs. Chiefs

The loaded Bengals offense lost a piece early in their game against the Chiefs.

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their third-straight win against the Kansas City Chiefs in the past two seasons. They will have to accomplish that without tight end Hayden Hurst, who has been declared out with a calf injury.

After hobbling off the field following a play, Hurst was examined by trainers and quickly ruled out by the team. He’s currently standing on the sideline without a helmet.

Hurst has been one of Joe Burrow’s more reliable weapons having caught 11 first down passes coming into today and had two catches early on in this contest. He has been replaced by Mitchell Wilcox, who has thrown a few key blocks as well as caught a pass since Hurst has gone out.

Hopefully, this isn’t an injury that lingers for the veteran so he can return for this playoff push.

We will update this story if more details on the Hurst injury come out.

