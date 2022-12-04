Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Chiefs in another classic

The Cincinnati Bengals have defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the third-straight time in the last two seasons.

This was a highly anticipated games by pretty much the entire NFL as the Bengals seemed to be catching fire similar to last season. The Chiefs wanted to get revenge for their loss in the AFC Championship game.

The winners were everyone who get to watch this game with two of the best teams in the entire NFL... The real winners though were the Bengals, again, who came away with a 27-24 victory!

Here are the best tweets from the game.

The turning point

The momentum had swung completely in favor of Kansas City in the second half. Cincinnati’s offense couldn’t finish drives, and the defense just could not stop them from scoring more. The Chiefs had jumped up 24 to 20 in the fourth quarter when a hero emerged.

Hey Pratt strip a player who doesn’t like skyline. pic.twitter.com/PQEQMllYU8 — Not Jake (@CincyHub) December 4, 2022

The offense desperately needed the defense to get some sort of stop, and linebacker Germaine Pratt came up big by stripping the ball away from Travis Kelce. Pratt was the same defender who picked off Derek Carr in Cincinnati’s first playoff win in nearly 30 years during last year’s Wild Card.

If Pratt ever finds himself paying for a beer in Cincinnati, everyone in the bar should be arrested for not getting it for him.

Pratt had no intention of tackling Kelce

going for strip — Matt (@CoachMinich) December 4, 2022

That also led to a big moment for many fans on Twitter who have been calling for more playing time from running back Chris Evans. He ended up being completely uncovered on the go-ahead-touchdown.

Defenses ignore Chris Evans as much as his own HC does. — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) December 4, 2022

CHRIS EVANS TOUCHDOW LETS GOOOO THE HUMAN TORCH — Mike (@bengals_sans) December 4, 2022

The celebration

This was an important game for the Bengals. It wasn’t a must-win game. It was more of winning this game would bring along with it that they are just as good as last season where they know they can go up against the best of the best in this league.

This wasn’t Cincinnati surprising Kansas City either. They had this game circled for revenge. The Chiefs are now the ones leaving Paycor Stadium, no longer the No. 1 seed in the AFC and wondering what they have to do to beat these Bengals.

Quarterback Joe Burrow stepped up at the end of this game, but the entire team overcame serious mistakes that cost this team valuable points, and they still found a way to defeat a team that doesn’t let others make those kind of mistakes. Now with almost every other team in the AFC Wild Card race losing, the playoff spot becomes just that much more secure. However, the road doesn’t get much easier from here with a tough schedule still to come.

This is still a night for celebration. Who Dey?!

What a throw by Burrow and catch by Higgins for game-clinching first down by #Bengals — Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) December 5, 2022

What a fookin throw — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) December 5, 2022

Joe Burrow = Cheat Code — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) December 5, 2022

I love this part. They let Joe decide the game! https://t.co/3GI5FEA7MU — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 5, 2022

3 is a streak pic.twitter.com/SPPEgAxSQp — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 5, 2022

Zac Taylor when Bengals play the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/wDN5Em08ZY — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) December 5, 2022

This is the type of team we always dreamed of.

They got an elite QB that can create, stay calm and be an assassin.

Stars at WR.

A multiple, smart, cohesive defense.

Tough and physical.

They'll throw it over your head or run it down your throat.

They'll talk shit and back it up. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 5, 2022

Chiefs have lost 5 games in calendar year 2022.



THREE of those five losses have been to the Bengals. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 5, 2022

THEY HAVE TO PLAY US — Drew (@DrewCrabtree12) December 5, 2022

#Bengals LB Germaine Pratt talking about his fumble pic.twitter.com/zMLNNHSnzD — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 5, 2022

WHO $&#$^@% DEY BABY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Cincy Jungle (@CincyJungle) December 5, 2022

“Our team knows what it takes to win these types of games…We turn it up in December.”



Joe Burrow on beating Patrick Mahomes 3-times now.



“Our defense made some big plays in big moments.” #Bengals | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/PDlyqhme9z — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 5, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!