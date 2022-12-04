6 Winners and zero Losers from Bengals’ win over the Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of the AFC Championship game.

This matchup was about as exciting as we all expected it to be.

After trailing much of the second half, the Bengals took a 27-24 lead with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter. The defense then stepped up to force a long field goal that was missed, and the offense was able to run out the clock and secure the 27-24 win!

Here is a look at the biggest winners from this one.

Winners

Ja’Marr Chase

It was the first time that Chase was able to play since he suffered his hip injury. Having Chase back in the lineup is a clear boost for the Bengals’ offense as he draws so much attention and makes big plays.

Chase finished the game with seven catches for 97 yards and was drawing a ton of attention from the Chiefs’ defense that allowed others to get opportunities.

Safe to say it was a successful return to the lineup for Chase!

Joe Burrow

In the third matchup for Burrow against the Chiefs, he was once again playing at a very high level.

Burrow completed 25 of his 31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 46 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

It has been a great run of games for Burrow since the Monday night loss to the Browns, and he will get a chance to get revenge for that game next week when Cleveland comes to Paycor Stadium.

Samaje Perine

Perine has been outstanding all season for the Bengals and stepped up once again with the absence of Joe Mixon, who is still dealing with a concussion.

Perine had a big game last week against the Titans, and that carried over into today as he finished with 106 yards on 21 carries and added 49 receiving yards catching 6/7 targets.

You could make a strong argument for Perine being the Bengals’ MVP of the last two weeks. They needed every bit of it to score wins over the Chiefs and Titans by a combined seven points.

Offensive Line

The Bengals had to make a lot of changes to the o-line this offseason, and they have been getting better each week.

That was the case today as Burrow had a ton of time in the pocket all game, and they were creating great running lanes.

On top of that, Burrow was sacked just one time in the game and that didn’t come until the final possession as the Bengals were trying to run out the clock.

Burrow was clean all day and that time allowed him to dice up the Chiefs’ defense once again.

Lou Anarumo and the Defense

The Bengals have once again held the Chiefs’ high-powered offense in check as they held Mahomes to just 223 yards and one touchdown, and held the Chiefs to just 24 points overall.

The Chiefs were able to find some success on the ground, but aside from the first two possessions in the second half, the Bengals defense was outstanding once again.